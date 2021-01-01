Sonneman 3805 Crystal Rods 10 Light 47" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Cylinder Glass Shades - ADA Compliant Polished Chrome / Crystal Indoor

Sonneman 3805 Crystal Rods 10 Light 47" Wide Integrated LED Bath Bar with Cylinder Glass Shades - ADA Compliant Aligned in pairs along a slender bar, these crystal glass rods radiate LED illumination from both sides of their cylindrical centers.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designCan be mounted vertically or horizontallyConstructed of durable metalsComes with ribbed seedy crystal shades or frosted etched glass shades depending on the finish of your choiceIntegrated LED lightingReversible mountingDesigned for commercial or residential useDimmable via TRIAC/ELV/0-10V Dimmer (Dimmer not included).UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 2-1/2"Width: 47"Extension: 2-1/4"Depth: 2-1/4"Shade Height: 2-3/4"Shade Diameter: 3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 10Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2500Wattage: 27 wattsVoltage: 120 and 277 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bath Bar Polished Chrome / Crystal