Improve your digital workspace with a Mind Reader adjustable desk. One of the most difficult struggles when working from home is finding a suitable location to work, then maintaining that space throughout the day. Sometimes you don’t have a dedicated desk and computer setup, or you may just want to work from somewhere different for a while. This adjustable sitting and standing desk from Mind Reader products makes it easy to create a flexible workspace situation wherever the mood strikes you. The versatile functionality makes it easy for you to position it over your bed, or use it independently as a mobile desk. The 360Ð rolling casters make it easy to relocate the desk wherever you need it, while the locks on each wheel ensure that your Mind Reader desk remains securely in place once you’re situated. The adjustable width allows the desk to extend and roll over beds, so you can work from the bedroom or family room. The central panel raises and can be tilted to a comfortable slant, so you can keep your mouse or other supplies flat, but place your laptop or tablet at a more pleasant viewing angle. Need to change positions and get on your feet for a while, or simply have a taller bed? Use the knobs underneath to adjust the height from 24.5″-36.5″ and use the desk as a standing desk. When you’re done, roll it away until you need it again. The stylish wood finish and white powder-coating make this Mind Reader adjustable desk a home workstation essential. Assembled Dimensions: 15.75″ L x 43.38″ - 53.58″ W x 24.5″ - 34.5″ H. Side Storage Container: 4.25″ x 13.38″ x 16.25\". Materials: Powder-Coated Steel, Particle Board. Mind Reader 43.38-in Brown Traditional Standing Desk | BETJUST-BRN