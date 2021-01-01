Cordless Roman Fabric Blackout Shades are designed to block the passage of light and provide full privacy for your interior. The shades feature a thermal liner plus a crisp white cellular backing for a clean, attractive exterior appearance. The layered construction provides room darkening control as well as energy-saving insulation. Great for bedrooms, family rooms, living rooms, dining rooms, media rooms, and man caves. These shades add beauty, functionality, and elegant style to your windows day-in and day-out. The cordless design is also an ideal choice to ensure safety for children and pets. allen + roth 38-in x 72-in Snow Blackout Cordless Roman Shade Cotton in White | RBOWT380720