38 In. W X 38 In. D X 76 In. H Frameless Square Hinged Shower Enclosure (Cupc Approved)

The innovative and stylish square shower enclosure is a great space saver and creates a dramatic and stunning focal point to any bathroom. This contemporary shower enclosure combines a sleek frameless design, with superior quality clear tempered glass. Glass supports adjust to accommodate out-of-plumb walls, making it possible to have a seemless installation. Clear side seal strips, full-length door magnetic seal strips and seal strips are guaranteed to prevent leakage. Stainless steel construction hardware & aluminum alloy handle will not rust, chip or scratch off and is guaranteed for life. Fixed arm support ensures wall anchoring and reinforces wall stability. This R02 series bathrrom enclosure does not support reversible left or right-sided installation, you have to choose the right direction to fit your bathroom.