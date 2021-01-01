From stylecraft
StyleCraft 38 in. Satin Black and Hawthorne Gold Table Lamp with Beige Hardback Fabric Shade
The delicate metal strands of this lamp's frame meet and intersect to form an intriguing geometric pattern. A dual-tone finish of satin black and hawthorne gold enhances the beauty of the frame and contrasts with the beige fabric of the hardback shade. This singular table lamp is a bold accent for an office, bedroom, or hallway, and it's also perfect for a dining room buffet or a living room end table.