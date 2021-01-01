Ekena Millwork 38 in. O.D. x 13 in. I.D. x 1 in. P Cohen Architectural Grade PVC Pierced Ceiling Medallion, Antiqued Pale Gold

Handcrafted faux metal medallions instantly add a sophisticated and elegant focal point. The filigree detail of a pierced medallion provides a unique aesthetic feature to any room. Easy to install and long-lasting, the PVC material allows for delicate detail to be carved in to the product, and then beautifully finished with brushed metal. With multiple intricate designs available and several ornate metal finishes, you are sure to find a pierced metal medallion to create a work of art or to accent to your ceiling fixture, in your home. Color: Antiqued Pale Gold.