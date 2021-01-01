From brandtworks
BrandtWorks 38-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM012L
This American made modern Euro wall mirror is perfect for adding light and space to seating areas or bedrooms. This rectangular wall mirror features a brushed silver finish with a decorative gray ribbing along the inner and outer border. The 3 inch frame is smooth with a contoured edge perfect for traditional or classic euro styles. This hand crafted wall mirror includes four preinstalled hooks for both vertical or horizontal hanging making it a functional and stylish decorating tool. BrandtWorks 38-in L x 32-in W Silver Framed Wall Mirror | BM012L