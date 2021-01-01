Sonneman 3799 New Edge Single Light 40" Tall Integrated LED Bath Bar with an Etched Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting

Sonneman 3799 New Edge Single Light 40" Tall Integrated LED Bath Bar with an Etched Glass Shade - ADA Compliant Rescaled, resized, and reenergized with LED illumination in a reduced, more minimal form, New Edge LED fixtures are a perfectly proportioned, powerful rendition of a classically successful bath and sconce design.FeaturesDesigned by Robert Sonneman, who is known for exemplifying the best in modern designCan be mounted vertically or horizontallyConstructed of durable metalsComes with an etched glass shadeIntegrated LED lightingMountable with lights directed upward or downwardDimmable via TRIAC/ELV Dimmer (Dimmer not included).UL and ETL rated for damp locationsCompliant with ADA standardsCovered under 5 year manufacture's warrantyDimensionsHeight: 40"Width: 5"Extension: 2-3/4"Depth: 2-3/4"Shade Height: 39"Shade Width: 4-1/4"Shade Depth: 1-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 2120Wattage: 21 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRIAverage Hours: 50,000 Bath Bar Polished Chrome