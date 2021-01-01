Craftmade 37761 Almeda 1 Light Wall Sconce - 5.75 Inches Wide Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Craftmade 37761 Almeda 1 Light Wall Sconce - 5.75 Inches Wide Features:White frosted glass shadeMade of SteelDesigned to cast light in an upward directionSuitable for dry locationsLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Dimensions:Height: 10"Width: 5.75" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 7.8"Backplate Width: 4.3"Backplate Depth: 0.87"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 1Watts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Satin Nickel