From schonbek
Schonbek 3775-TK Renaissance 41 Light 60" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Teak Swarovski Crystals French Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Schonbek 3775-TK Renaissance 41 Light 60" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Golden Teak Swarovski Crystals FeaturesShown with Clear crystals, comes with Golden Teak crystalsConstructed from steelProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (40) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbs and includes (1) 15 watt Candelabra (E12) bulb126" of adjustable chain includedMade in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 72"Minimum Height: 75"Maximum Hanging Height: 199"Width: 60"Depth: 60"Product Weight: 265 lbsChain Length: 126"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 2415 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 41Max Watts Per Bulb: 15 and 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Shape: T7Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No French Gold