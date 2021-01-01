From hinkley lighting
Hinkley Lighting 3763 Telluride 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant Brushed Graphite Indoor Lighting Pendants
Hinkley Lighting 3763 Telluride 3 Light 14" Wide Pendant Rustic and sturdy, but with graceful arches and unexpected details, Telluride embodies a rugged, Western spirit. A yoke curves down to support the Hair-On-Hide straps holding an over scaled Linen shade. A rustic candle cluster completes the lodge look.FeaturesConstructed of steelIncludes a linen shadeInstallable on sloped ceilings(3) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required60" of adjustable chain includedRated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 28"Maximum Hanging Height: 88"Width: 14-1/4"Depth: 14-1/4"Product Weight: 10 lbsChain Length: 60"Wire Length: 72"Shade Height: 9-13/16"Shade Width: 11-13/16"Shade Depth: 11-13/16"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Depth: 5-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Brushed Graphite