From classic lighting
Classic Lighting 3758 Wrought Iron 8 Light 30" Wide Single Tier Floral Candle Style Chandelier Verde Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Classic Lighting 3758 Wrought Iron 8 Light 30" Wide Single Tier Floral Candle Style Chandelier Features:Crafted by artisans in Italy36" of sturdy chain support this fixture for years of reliable performanceRequires (8) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbsCrystalique crystal accentsUL rated for installation and use in dry locationsMulti-toned green base with gold brushed highlightsWrought iron constructionDimensions:Height: 33" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 30" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Depth: 30"Product Weight: 13 lbsChain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulb Included: NoWattage: 480Watts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 Verde