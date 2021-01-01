SCHWINN HARDWARE 3756 Series 7-9/16 in. Center-to-Center Clear Anodized L-Handle Cabinet Pull

The Schwinn Polished Clear Anodized L-Handle Cabinet Pull provides a convenient grip to dress up any cabinet or door. With its modern, sleek design, it's sure to bring sophistication to your home. An original Schwinn design, this product is made in Germany. Founded in 1932, Schwinn has been a recognized global leader in technology, design, manufacturing and service of furniture hardware. Our goal is to insure a customer loves their furniture by improving it with our hardware and superior customer service.