375 Meatless Recipes Ethel Nelson Author

The popular international telecast, It Is Written, heartily recommends this valuable resource of meatless cooking information. They have used more than 60,000 copies as requested by their viewers throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.Even Paul Harvey-called the most listened-to man in America-urged his vast audience to contact It Is Written for this gem when he examined vegetarianism on his popular Paul Harvey News program.This balanced, tested, and complete menu of nutritional recipes awaits your examination and experimentation. We believe you will be happily satisfied to own this treasury of helpful information on a topic of growing popularity. From entrees, sauces, vegetables, and soups to salads, breads, desserts, and breakfast.