Eurofase Lighting 37350-017 Phillimore 3 Light 32" Wide LED Chandelier Brushed Gold Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eurofase Lighting 37350-017 Phillimore 3 Light 32" Wide LED Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with patterned/etched glass shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 8-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 81-1/2"Width: 31-1/2"Depth: 4-1/4"Product Weight: 6.51 lbsChain Length: 72"Canopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Depth: 10-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 720Color Temperature: 3500KColor Rendering Index: 80 CRIWattage: 27 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 3Average Hours: 35000 Brushed Gold