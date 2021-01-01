From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37235-043 Cumberland 12 Light 22" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
Eurofase Lighting 37235-043 Cumberland 12 Light 22" Wide LED Multi Light Pendant FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with an opal glass shadeSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 21-3/4"Width: 22"Depth: 22"Product Weight: 23.11 lbsChain Length: 96"Canopy Height: 1-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 7200Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 1440 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 12Average Hours: 35000 Satin Nickel