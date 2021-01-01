From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37161-019 Landor 47" Wide LED Linear Chandelier Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Eurofase Lighting 37161-019 Landor 47" Wide LED Linear Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 2"Maximum Hanging Height: 99-1/2"Width: 46-3/4"Depth: 3"Product Weight: 7.6 lbsCanopy Height: 1-1/4"Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Depth: 17-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1800Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 36 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Chrome