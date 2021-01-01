From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37159-016 Landor 32" Wide LED Bath Bar Chrome Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Eurofase Lighting 37159-016 Landor 32" Wide LED Bath Bar Features24W/LED 3000K/1500lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with a synthetic shadeIntegrated 24 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL and CSA rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 31-1/2"Extension: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 3.8 lbsBackplate Height: 1-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 1500Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 24 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Bath Bar Chrome