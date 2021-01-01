From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 3712 Rutland 2 Light 25" Tall Wall Sconce Polished Nickel / White Silk Shades Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Advertisement
Hudson Valley Lighting 3712 Rutland 2 Light 25" Tall Wall Sconce FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with tapered silk or fabric shades(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredFixture is not capable of being dimmedUL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 24-1/2"Width: 12"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 4 lbsShade Height: 8-1/2"Shade Top Diameter: 3.5"Shade Bottom Diameter: 5"Backplate Height: 8-1/2"Backplate Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Polished Nickel / White Silk Shades