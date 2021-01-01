From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37081-034 Springfield 34" Wide LED Bath Bar Aluminum Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bath Bar
Eurofase Lighting 37081-034 Springfield 34" Wide LED Bath Bar Features35W/LED 3000K/2100lm (dimmable)Rated for dry locationsConstructed from metalComes with a synthetic shadeIntegrated 35 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL and CSA rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 34-1/4"Extension: 2"Product Weight: 1.32 lbsBackplate Height: 1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 2100Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 35 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Bath Bar Aluminum