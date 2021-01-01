From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37052-010 Admiral 16" Tall LED Wall Sconce Matte Black / Gold Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Eurofase Lighting 37052-010 Admiral 16" Tall LED Wall Sconce Features18W/LED 3000K/420lm (dimmable)Rated for damp locationsConstructed from metalComes with a synthetic shadeIntegrated 18 watt LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL and CSA rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsADA compliantCovered under a 1 year Fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 16-1/4"Width: 5"Extension: 3-1/2"Product Weight: 6.4 lbsBackplate Height: 1-3/4"Backplate Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 420Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 18 wattsAverage Hours: 35000 Matte Black / Gold