From eurofase lighting
Eurofase Lighting 37046-019 Albany 51 Light 60" Wide LED Ring Chandelier Deep Black / Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Eurofase Lighting 37046-019 Albany 51 Light 60" Wide LED Ring Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from metalComes with acrylic shadesSloped ceiling compatibleIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers Adjustable cord includedETL and CSA rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year fixture and 5 year LED manufacturer's warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 5-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 211-1/4"Width: 59-1/2"Depth: 59-1/2"Product Weight: 40.34 lbsChain Length: 204"Canopy Height: 2"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 8160Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 230 wattsNumber of Light Sources: 51Average Hours: 35000 Deep Black / Brass