From hudson valley lighting
Hudson Valley Lighting 3703 Bowery 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Hudson Valley Lighting 3703 Bowery 3 Light 24" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light FeaturesTextured ribbed metal detailsLayered backplate with raised center designUltra secure mounting assembly includedMetal construction will ensure reliable performance for years to comeIncludes glass shades(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsCovered under 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 23-3/4"Extension: 7"Product Weight: 15 lbsShade Height: 6"Shade Width: 6"Shade Depth: 6"Backplate Height: 4-3/4"Backplate Width: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 180 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Polished Nickel