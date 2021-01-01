From muskoka
Muskoka 370-148-205 McCrea 53" Media Dark Weathered Grey Finish Electric Fireplace
Advertisement
Completely vent free - just plug it in and turn it on; includes multi-functional remote control Realistic flame and randomly glowing ember bed effect 4,600 BTU fan forced air heater warms up to 400 square feet Separate 3 brightness levels flame, 13 stage thermostatic temperature controls, and 8 stage timer Use with heater or without for ambiance; LCD display-viewable display confirms settings, fades away after 10 seconds