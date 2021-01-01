Ashley Norton 370 10 Solid Bronze 10" Long Surface Mount Twist Bar Cabinet Handle Cabinet Pull Distressed Black Cabinet Hardware Pulls Handle

Ashley Norton 370 10 Solid Bronze 10" Long Surface Mount Twist Bar Cabinet Handle Cabinet Pull The "Ashley Norton" name that appears on images is only a Watermark. The Ashley Norton name does not appear on any of their hardware Features: Constructed of high quality bronze for lasting durability Coordinates with other items from the Solid Bronze collection All necessary mounting hardware is included This product has pre-drilled holes and is meant to be surface mounted Includes 1 pull Dimensions: Length: 10" Width: 3/8" Projection: 1-1/8" Handle Distressed Black