SimpleSolutions 2.37-in x 78.7-in Valencia Oak Prefinished Stair Nosing in Brown | MG001837

$31.98
In stock
Used to finish stair edges or step down applications. Protective strip along front edge of stairs to catch brunt of foot traffic while enhancing overall beauty of the staircase or step. Superior scratch barrier looks newer longer. Pre-finished, color coordinated to flooring, no staining, gluing or polyurethane. Measures 78-3/4-in. SimpleSolutions 2.37-in x 78.7-in Valencia Oak Prefinished Stair Nosing in Brown | MG001837

