Adesso 3691 Oliver Single Light 64" Tall Floor Lamp with AdessoCharge Wireless Charging Pad Matte Black / Walnut Wood Lamps Floor Lamps

Adesso 3691 Oliver Single Light 64" Tall Floor Lamp with AdessoCharge Wireless Charging Pad
Adesso 3691 Oliver Single Light 64" Tall Floor Lamp with AdessoCharge Wireless Charging Pad FeaturesDurable metal construction with wood accentsNatural textured fabric shade5 Watt AdessoCharge Wireless charging padCompatible with most wirelessly chargable smart devicesIntegrated USB port on side of shelf(1) 150 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredOn / Off rocker switchBlack fabric covered cordETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 63-1/2"Width: 17"Depth: 17"Product Weight: 17.93 lbsCord Length: 71"Shade Height: 10"Shade Width: 17"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 150 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 110 voltsDimmable: NoBulb Included: No Matte Black / Walnut Wood