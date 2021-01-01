Trimlite 36701388401Z 42" by 84" Z-Brace Interior Barn Door Only Primed Doors Barn Doors Door Slab Only

Trimlite 36701388401Z 42" by 84" Z-Brace Interior Barn Door Only Track and Hardware needed for installation! Door Features: Trimlite barn doors provide a beautiful transition between rooms that can brighten any kitchen, bathroom, dining room or study The classic rustic design adds the perfect touch for decor styles from farmhouse to industrial Ideal for locations where space is limited and a hinged door wouldn't work Engineered with a solid wood core for increased strength and durability Phase II CARB compliance ensures your peace of mind that the doors are safe for your family Comes with a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyAll Jambs are primed white for paint including Knotty Alder and Douglas Fir doorsNote for custom bore location: Standard for 84" height doors is 48" from the top of door to center of boreDoor Dimensions: Height: 84" Width: 42" Door Thickness: 1-3/8" Door Slab Only Primed