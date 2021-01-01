From schonbek
Schonbek 3663-H New Orleans 45 Light 60" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals Aurelia Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 3663-H New Orleans 45 Light 60" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Heritage Crystals FeaturesStainless steel constructionHeirloom quality Heritage Crystals are visually pure, sharply faceted, and precisely polishedSloped ceiling compatible(45) 40 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required126" of adjustable chain includedManufactured in the United StatesUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 75"Minimum Height: 78"Maximum Hanging Height: 202"Width: 60"Depth: 60"Product Weight: 160 lbsChain Length: 126"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 1800 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 45Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No