365 Everyday Value, Herbal Mint Shampoo, 16 fl oz

Brought to you by Whole Foods Market. The packaging for this product has a fresh new look. During this transition, you may get the original packaging or the new packaging in your order, but the product and quality is staying exactly the same. Enjoy! What you put on your body does make a difference. Our shampoos are specially designed to be effective and delightful while also being gentle on you and on our world. Our products contain fragrances derived from essential oils and milder preservatives. With glycerin, panthenol, argan oil and coconut oil to cleanse without drying hair. No added Parabens, Sodium Lauryl or Laureth Sulfate. Certified Gluten Free.