365 Essential Greens Recipes: A Greens Cookbook for All Generation Carol Garcia Author

If you're living a sedentary or inactive lifestyle, this book might INSPIRE you to eat more Fruit and Vegetable!✩ Read this book for FREE on the Kindle Unlimited NOW! ✩Let's discover the book 365 Essential Greens Recipes in the parts listed below: 365 Awesome Greens RecipesAlthough this isn't a vegetarian book, the recipes are angled in such a way that encourages people to eat less meat and more fruits and vegetables, and it presents a variety of vegan choices. There's also an attempt to meet certain dietary requirements. Midway through writing this 365 Essential Greens Recipes, I had to begin a strict detox program after suffering from parasite infestation. I consulted a nutritionist who provided me with a list of foods to avoid such as dairy, sugar, and wheat. I was also given a list of foods I MUST EAT. Loads of fruit and vegetables were at the top of the nutritionist's list. And they worked! Most of the recipes in this book came from my detox program. I strongly believe in a healthy balance. Sometimes, everyone needs a slice of the cake.You also see more different types of recipes such as: Thai Curry RecipeGreen Bean RecipesGazpacho Soup RecipeCollard Greens CookbookChurros Recipe BookCabbage RecipesPesto Recipe✩ DOWNLOAD FREE eBook (PDF) included FULL of ILLUSTRATIONS for EVERY RECIPES right after conclusion ✩I really hope that each book in the series will be always your best friend in your little kitchen.Let's live happily and eat fruit and vegetable every day!Enjoy the book,