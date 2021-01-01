From atlas homewares
Atlas Homewares 365 Edge Pulls 5 Inch Center to Center Finger Cabinet Pull Polished Chrome Cabinet Hardware Pulls Finger
Atlas Homewares 365 Edge Pulls 5 Inch Center to Center Finger Cabinet Pull Features:Beautiful finishes compliment a variety of decorsConstructed of high quality materials for lasting durabilityCoordinates well with other items from the MidCentury collectionCovered by a limited lifetime warrantySpecifications:Length: 6-1/2"Width: 3/4"Center to Center: 5"Projection: 2"Material: ZincProduct Variations:364: MidCentury 1-1/4" Pull365 (This Model): MidCentury 5" Pull Finger Polished Chrome