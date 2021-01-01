Moen 3638EP 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Chrome Showers Shower Heads Multi Function

From moen

Moen 3638EP 1.75 GPM Multi Function Shower Head Product Features: Covered under Moen's limited lifetime warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday use Multi-function water jet shower head Shower Head Width: 4-3/8" Flow Rate: 1.75 GPM (gallons-per-minute) Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Product Technologies / Benefits: WaterSense/Eco-Performance: Moen is making a global difference by partnering with environmental organizations and creating eco-friendly products. WaterSense products feature a flow optimizing aerator; these products use less water without sacrificing performance. LifeShine Non-Tarnish Finish: Moen LifeShine finishes are guaranteed not to tarnish, corrode or flake off for the duration of their life. Providing the durability and wearability of chrome in a variety of beautiful, decorator-inspired finishes. The LifeShine finish is in the surface rather than on it, resulting in color stability for a lifetime. The PVD technique used also helps to eliminate hazardous by-products during manufacturing. Multi Function Chrome

