Symmons 362SH-1.5 Duro 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Satin Nickel Showers Shower Heads Single Function

Symmons 362SH-1.5 Duro 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head With its ultra-contemporary styling, the Symmons Duro collection was inspired by the clean geometric shape of modern architecture. Its precise form creates a unique sleek look for any modern contemporary bathroom. Crafted of quality materials, our Duro suite will not only look minimalistically modern, but operate seamlessly, for a lifetime. Symmons 362SH-1.5 Features: Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year commercial warranty Constructed of brass ensuring durability and dependability Premier finishing process - finishes will resist corrosion through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Duro line seamlessly Single function shower head Easy to clean rubber nozzles 60 spray nozzles for a satisfying shower experience Designed to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connections All hardware required for installation is included Shower arm and flange sold separately Symmons 362SH-1.5 Specifications: Shower Head Width: 3" (left to right) Shower Head Height: 3" (top to bottom) Flow Rate (GPM): 1.5 gallons-per-minute Single Function Satin Nickel