Woodhead 36259 Cable Strain Relief, Straigh Male, Deluxe Cord Grip, Aluminum Body, Stainless Steel Mesh, 3/4' NPT Thread Size, .375.500' Cable.

Cable Grip: the wire fits precisely in the cable support grip. Cable connector minimizes twisting of wire and relieves the strain during pulls. This pulling grip conforms to NEMA standards and hazardous location ratings Wire Mesh Grip: the support grip with half double, half single weave mesh distributes the tension evenly to the entire length of the wire, preventing them from getting damaged. This makes the cable cord grip suitable for overhead transmission and distribution lines applications Robust Design: the sturdy aluminum/ stainless steel construction provides resistance to corrosion, making the cable strain relief grip tough enough to stand the test of time Application: the mesh grip is used in highly demanding environments such as oil industry, overhead and underground electrical wires installation, power transfer applications, etc. Specifications: the strain relief grip with stainless mesh supports cables of diameter range 0.375-0.500 in. Wire pulling grip with? in. NPT