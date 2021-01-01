From prismacolor
Prismacolor 3622 Premier Double-Ended Art Markers, Fine and Chisel Tip, Cool Grey, 12-Count
Dual ended markers featuring both fine and chisel tips Advanced ink formulation for richly saturated color and superior blendability Fine point lays down sharp lines while the chisel tip creates multiple line widths Single source of ink guarantees color consistency at both ends Includes: 1 Cool Grey 10 percent: PM108, 1 Cool Grey 20 percent: PM109, 1 Cool Grey 30 percent: PM110, 1 Cool Grey 40 percent: PM111, 1 Cool Grey 50 percent: PM112, 1 Cool Grey 60 percent: PM113, 1 Cool Grey 70 percent: PM114, 1 Cool Grey 80 percent: PM115, 1 Cool Grey 90 percent: PM116 and 3 Black: PM98 art markers