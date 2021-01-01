From adesso
Adesso 3618 Conrad Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging Pad Matte Black / Antique Brass Lamps Desk Lamps
Advertisement
Adesso 3618 Conrad Single Light 19" Tall Integrated LED Arc Desk Lamp with Qi Wireless Charging Pad Features5 Watt Qi Wireless charging pad2 Amp USB port on baseConstructed from metal, plastic, and electrical componentsIntegrated 3000K LED lightingRotary on / off switchETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 19"Width: 15-1/2"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsCord Length: 63"Shade Height: 1"Shade Diameter: 4-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 550Wattage: 7 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRI Matte Black / Antique Brass