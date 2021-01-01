360° Rotation Auto-Lock Car Dashboard/ Air Vent Mobile Phone Holder Stand Bracket for iPhone 12 XS 11 Pro X3 NFC-Dashboard/Blue

Features: ?360° Rotating?Easily rotate the angle of view you want, phones can be placed horizontally and vertically. One-handed Operation?One key lock, one key release, easy operation. Soft Silicone Pad?Add a soft silicone lining to avoid scratching the phone case and prevent the phone from falling off. Two installation methods?Two bases for air outlet/instrument panel are optional, compatible with 99% of models. More Stable?Silicone clip is matched with non-marking double-sided tape, which is more stable, not afraid of all kinds of bumps, such as sudden brake/speed bump/mountain road. Stable And Reliable?Thick silicone cushion, curved design, anti-skid does not hurt the phone, support point design of the air outlet, do not shake left and right. Specifications:- Condition: 100% New- Material: ABS - Style: Dashboard-blue/Dashboard-gray/Dashboard-black/Air outlet-blue/Air outlet-gray/Air outlet-blackPackage Included: 1x Phone Holder Note:1.