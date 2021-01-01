360° Mount Holder Car Windshield Stand Cradle For iPhone Tablet iPad GPS

Advertisement
FOR ASUS BOOK T100 Flexible Long Arm Design: The extra long arm Tablet holder allows you to bend it at will, and it can maintain this posture. And extra-dashboard support base offers more stability and security, preventing from falling off while driving. Product Specificon Broad Compbility: Our cellphones Tablet holder universal fit smartphones 4 to 13 inches, such as iPad Pro 12.9-in/11-in, iPad Air 1/2/3,iPad mini 5 4 3 2 1, Galaxy Tabs, Surface Tablets: Surface Pro X/Pro 7/Pro 6/Pro/Pro 4/Pro 3/Surface Go, Amazon Kindle Fire HD, etc.