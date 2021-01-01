From schonbek
Schonbek 3608-S Sterling 15 Light 32" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals Polished Silver Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Schonbek 3608-S Sterling 15 Light 32" Wide Crystal Chandelier with Clear Swarovski Crystals FeaturesConstructed from glassProduced to the highest Advanced Crystal Standard, Swarovski crystals are lead-free, precisely cut, and dazzlingly beautifulInstallable on sloped ceilings(15) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required80" of adjustable chain includedMade in AmericaUL rated for dry locationsCovered under Schonbek's limited lifetime warranty DimensionsFixture Height: 47"Minimum Height: 50"Maximum Hanging Height: 128"Width: 32"Depth: 32"Product Weight: 40 lbsChain Length: 80"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 900 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 15Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Voltage: 110 voltsBulbs Included: No Polished Silver