Golden Lighting 3604-M1L Duncan 7" Wide Mini Pendant - Rod Hung Aged Brass / Pewter Indoor Lighting Pendants

Golden Lighting 3604-M1L Duncan 7" Wide Mini Pendant - Rod Hung Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture. The Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable fixture bodies. This rod-hung mini pendant features a may be hung individually or grouped over a bar.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a steel shadeSloped ceiling compatibleRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaRated for installation in dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8-3/8"Width: 6-1/2"Depth: 6-1/2"Product Weight: 2.29lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Aged Brass / Pewter