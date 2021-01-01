Symmons 3602-SH4-T2-1.5-TRM Duro Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head Matte Black Showers Tub and Shower Pressure

Symmons 3602-SH4-T2-1.5-TRM Duro Tub and Shower Trim Package with 1.5 GPM Single Function Shower Head With its ultra-contemporary styling, the Symmons Duro Collection was inspired by the clean geometric shape of modern architecture. Its precise rectangular form creates a unique minimalistic look for any modern contemporary bathroom.Symmons 3602-SH4-T2-1.5-TRM Features:Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime and 5 year commercial warrantyConstructed of brass, plastic, stainless steel, zinc ensuring durability and dependabilityPremier finishing process – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing through everyday useCoordinates with products from the Duro line seamlesslySingle function shower headPressure balancing valve cartridgeDesigned to easily install with standard U.S. plumbing connectionsADA compliantValve Trim Specifications:Swinging temperature dial allows for pin-point water controlValve Trim Dimensions: 7-1/2" H x 7-1/2" WShower Head Specifications:Number of Functions: 1Shower Head Flow Rate: 1.5 gallons-per-minuteShower Head Width: 4"Shower Head Height: 2-1/8"Tub Spout Specifications:Tub Spout Reach: 5-15/16"Integrated diverter for switching between tub and shower applicationsUnrestricted flow rate allows for rapid filling of the tub Pressure Balanced Matte Black