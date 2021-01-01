Golden Lighting 3602-BA1 Duncan 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Bathroom Sconce

Golden Lighting 3602-BA1 Duncan 9" Tall Bathroom Sconce Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture. The Duncan collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. A variety of plated and painted metal shade finishes are offered in combination with durable fixture bodies. This 1-light bath vanity is perfect for modern or contemporary style home decors. It is UL approved for damp locations and works well in a bathroom, living room or hallway.Features:Constructed from steelIncludes a steel shadeRequires (1) 100 watt maximum Medium (E26) bulbDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsMade in ChinaUL and cUL listed for installation in damp locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 8-1/2"Width: 6-1/2"Extension: 8-1/4"Product Weight: 1.59lbsShade Height: 4-1/2"Shade Width: 6-1/2"Electrical Specifications:Max Wattage: 100 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Voltage: 120Bulb Included: No Bathroom Sconce Rubbed Bronze