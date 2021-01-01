Golden Lighting 3602-1W-RBZ Duncan 1 Light 8-7/8" Wide Wall Sconce in Rubbed Bronze Rubbed Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

From golden lighting
Golden Lighting 3602-1W-RBZ Duncan 1 Light 8-7/8" Wide Wall Sconce in Rubbed Bronze Transform the look of your room with this classic, vintage-inspired fixture by Golden Lighting. Golden Lighting's Duncan Collection is contemporary style with an industrial feel. The collection features a variety of simple, traditional silhouettes that are a nod to a bygone era. Features: Shade constructed of steelContemporary style with an industrial feelRequires (1) 100 watt Medium (E26) base bulb(s) - not includedUL and cUL listed for damp locations Dimensions: Height: 12.875"Width: 10.75"Diameter: 10.75"Extension: 8.875"Shade Height: 7.5"Shade Diameter: 8.875" Electrical Specifications: Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 100Voltage: 110v Rubbed Bronze