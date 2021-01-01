360027 MacBook 12 Sleeve Black

Designed for: MacBook 12 inch (early-2015 to mid-2017 models). This exceptional protective sleeve for the MacBook 12 inch model is crafted from the finest materials. The exterior is made out of Black full-grain vegetable tanned leather and the inside of the sleeve facing your MacBook is 100% natural grey Wool felt. The contrast between the Black leather and the Grey Wool creates an elegant, balanced, and Classic look. With usage and time the sleeves patina will only get more beautiful.