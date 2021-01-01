NATURE'S GENERATOR 3600-Watt/5760W Peak Push Button Start Solar Powered Portable Generator with Push Button Start

The Nature's Generator Elite is a user friendly unit that stores electrical energy in its internal battery and uses state-of-the-art electronics that convert 12-Volt power to 120-Volt everyday household electricity. Nature's Generator does not require gas to run and can be used indoors as it does not emit any toxic fumes like standard gas generators. It is also whisper quiet when in use. When you order, you'll get the Nature's Generator, a Heavy-Duty Cart to ensure ease of movement and transportation of the Nature's Generator and a 1-year product warranty. Nature's Generator is made with a built-in 3600-Watt pure sine wave inverter and a 100 Ah sealed lead acid battery that is maintenance free. Easy to read LCD display will show you system information such as battery level, output information and charging status. Included ports/outlets on front panel: Three 120-Volt AC outlets, Two USB ports that provide up to 3 Amp of combined power, One 12-Volt DC outlet, One 300-Watt solar input, One 300-Watt wind input, The back panel includes: A built-in 600-Volt/350 Amp expansion port that allows connection of the Nature's Generator Power Pod for extended battery storage and run time. A 30 amp input for direct connection. Universal heavy-duty cart included and designed to work with Nature's Generator, Nature's Generator Power Pod or both. Some assembly may be required.