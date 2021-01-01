Symmons 3600-TRM Duro Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Satin Nickel Showers Valve Trim Only Pressure

Symmons 3600-TRM Duro Single Function Pressure Balanced Valve Trim Only with Single Lever Handle Symmons 3600-TRM Features: Covered under Symmons' limited lifetime warranty and a 5 year commercial warranty Premier finishing process – finishes will resist rusting and corrosion through everyday use Coordinates with products from the Duro line seamlessly Pressure balanced valve trim - single cartridge controls the temperature of the water and the on/off function Single lever handle constructed of brass and zinc Scald guard – Designed to prevent scalding when water pressure varies Rough-in valve not included - when adding to cart valve options will be presented ADA compliant All necessary mounting hardware is included Symmons 3600-TRM Specifications: Valve Trim Height: 7-1/2" (bottom to top) Valve Trim Width: 7-1/2" (left to right) Pressure Balanced Satin Nickel