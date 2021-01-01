360 Protective Laptop Sleeve for 2020 Dell XPS 15 15inch MacBook Pro wTouch Bar A1990 A1707 ThinkPad X1 Yoga 14th Gen 14 HP Dell Acer Chromebook.

Best Quality Guranteed. CornerArmor Patent Design: laptop case features two CornerArmors at the bottom corners to protect your laptop tablet from drops and bumps during potential accident like the car airbag Superior Protection: The laptop bag made with 360 protective fluffy material interior, water-resistant material exterior and thick soft protective ridge around the YKK zipper, provide superior protection for your laptop from bumps, dents, scratches and spills at all times Roomy Space: The laptop sleeve features a main compartment for laptop or tablet, two front pockets with different size provides enough space for electronic accessories such as power adapter, charger, cable, mouse, usb hub, phone, earphone, pen, etc. Compact and Easy to Carry: Being lightweight, compact and can be comfortably carried with the tensile PU Leather handle or slipped inside your backpack, messenger bag or briefcase Wi