360 Protective Laptop Sleeve Compatible with 13133 inch MacBook Pro MacBook Air Notebook Computer Polyester Bag with Trolley Belt Deep Teal

Best Quality Guranteed. Internal Dimensions: 13.78 x 0.79 x 9.65 inch (L x W x H); External Dimensions: 14.37 x 0.79 x 10.24 inch (L x W x H). The front horizontal side pocket dimensions: 13.39 x 6.89 inch (L x W). You can alter how to carry depending on your needs. Allows you to switch between a laptop briefcase handbag and laptop sleeve bag. 360 degree all around protective reinforced interior edge protect your laptop from any accidental dropping. Extendable handle design makes it to carry your laptop around in comfort, you can also tuck away the handle. Side opening zipper design, avoid accidental dropping of your laptop while carrying. The laptop sleeve with pocket outer polyester fabric of the case enable you to carry your MacBook / laptop / notebook / Ultrabook computer in a uniquely sleek style. Features a polyester foam padding layer and fluffy cushion for bump and shock absorption and protection of your device a