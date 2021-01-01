360 Protective Laptop Case for 2020 New Dell XPS 15 15inch MacBook Pro USBC A1990 A1707 Surface Laptop 3 15 Acer HP Dell Chromebook 14 ThinkPad X1.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra Protection: Compared with other similar laptop case, case comes with original CornerArmor patent design at the bottom and features ultra-thick, yet lightweight protective cushioning to ensure your laptop will remain safe from drops, bumps, dents, scratches and spills, like the car airbag Well-organized: With small and large pockets, and multiple elastic bands in second large zipper compartment to make it easier than ever to organize accessories such as charger, cable, etc. No-Snag Zipping: Specially made with top-quality YKK zipper and designed a thick soft protective ridge around the interior to prevent undue scratching and provide 360 protection for your computer Compact and Easy to Carry: Being lightweight, compact and can be comfortably carried with the tensile PU Leather handle or slipped inside your backpack, messenger bag or briefcase Custom Made for Perfect Fit: